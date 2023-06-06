Chandlerville Fire Dept., Cass Co. Health Dept. Host Narcan Training Event Thursday

The Chandlerville Fire Department and Cass County Health Department are partnering to fight opioid overdose deaths.

The two entities are hosting a free Narcan education and opioid overdose awareness event at 6PM Thursday at the Chandlerville Community Building, on the back side of Chandlerville Village Hall at 111 West Lake Street.

The discussion will look at opioids and resources available for those at risk as well as resources for friends and family members who have a loved one fighting opioid addiction. The meeting is open to the public, and no names will be taken.

Narcan will be available at the meeting for anyone who wants it.

For more information, call 217-491-6346 or email chandlervillefd@outlook.com.