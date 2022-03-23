Chandlerville Man Arrested By ISP For Child Pornography

Information has been released by the Illinois State Police about an arrest yesterday of a Chandlerville man cited for child pornography possession and distribution.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation says that 20 year old Bryce A. Eilers of Chandlerville had been under investigation by DCI agents since May of last year after learning a subject was distributing child pornography via a social media application. According to ISP, a thorough investigation ensued, and during the course of the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force gathered evidence supporting the arrest.

On Monday, the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a two-count information, charging Eilers with one count of Dissemination of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. Zone 4 Agents took Eilers into custody and transported him to the Morgan County Jail where he remains held on $100,000 bond.

Anyone with further information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.