Chandlerville Man Found Guilty on 3 Drug Charges in Cass County Court on Monday

A Cass County jury found a Chandlerville man guilty on 3 drug charges on Monday.

58 year old Charles R. Miller was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was acquitted of a fourth charge, methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams.

Miller was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies on January 19th. Deputies Tyler Rohling, Kyle Dodson, and Jeff Smith all testified at the trial about the nature of the arrest and an investigation into Miller’s activities. The trial lasted all day Monday, with the jury returning a verdict at the end of the day after approximately an hour and a half of deliberations.

According to Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller (no relation to the defendant), based upon Charles Miller’s prior criminal history, he is eligible for an extended term in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Based upon the verdicts, Miller could possibly be sentenced between 3-14 years in prison, and be required to serve at least half of the sentence. He is also eligible to be sentenced to up to 4 years of probation.

Miller’s bond was revoked by Adams County visiting Judge Tad Brenner after the return of the verdicts on Monday, and Miller was remanded to the custody of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Miller is set for sentencing on August 29th.