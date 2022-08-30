Chandlerville Man Headed To Prison on Drug Charges

A Chandlerville man found guilty on 3 drug-related charges back in July is heading to prison.

58 year old Charles R. Miller as found guilty of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was acquitted of a fourth charge, methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams back on July 18th after a one-day trial by jury.

Miller was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies on the charges on January 19th.

Yesterday, Miller was sentenced to 6 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by visiting Judge Tad Brenner. Miller was also fined $750 and ordered to pay fees and court costs.

At the conclusion of the sentence, Defense Counsel Dustin Clark made a motion to continue as Miller’s counsel during an appeal, which was granted. Miller was also given credit for 222 days served in the case.