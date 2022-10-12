Chandlerville Man Sentenced For Child Pornography in Morgan County

A Chandlerville man was sentenced on child pornography charges in Morgan County Court yesterday afternoon.

21 year old Bryce A. Eilers of Chandlerville was arrested on March 21st for one count of dissemination of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography involving a victim under age 13 by agents from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation. Investigations in Eilers’ online activity started in May 2021 after investigators say Eilers was distributing child pornography through a social media application.

Investigators from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force gathered evidence during the investigation and a warrant for Eilers’ arrest was filed by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Yesterday, Eilers was sentenced to 4 years of adult probation, ordered to pay a $1,000 county fine plus fees and court costs after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography with intention to disseminate, a Class 2 Felony. Charges of possession of child pornography with a victim under the age of 13, a Class X felony, and possession of Child Pornography, a Class 1 felony, were dropped per the plea.

Eilers was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, counseling, and treatment. He is also ordered to reside with his parents for the duration of his probation. According to sentencing, Eilers must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Eilers was given credit for 205 days served in the Morgan County Jail.