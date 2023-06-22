Chandlerville Man Sentenced to Prison On Multiple Felonies Across 3 Counties

A Chandlerville man who pleaded guilty to major felonies in Sangamon and Menard Counties earlier this year pleaded guilty to a charge in Cass County Court today.

28-year old Rhett H. Birdsell of Chandlerville pleaded guilty to possession of a lost credit or debit card in front of Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel this morning. Birdsell was found in possession of the card during a traffic stop by Cass County Deputies on May 25, 2022.

Birdsell was currently out on bond for a major case in Sangamon County at the time of his arrest in Cass County.

Four days after Birdsell’s arrest in Cass County, Birdsell was arrested for fleeing police in Menard County in a traffic stop.

Birdsell was arrested along with 5 others on November 9, 2021 by Springfield Police. Officers were surveilling a home in the 3300 block of East Enos Avenue in Springfield during a narcotics and firearms investigation that evening when they saw two people leave.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and Birdsell, who was driving the vehicle, struck a wooden deck and police vehicle while attempting to flee the traffic stop. Birdsell and a passenger in the vehicle were later taken into custody without further incident. Three others were arrested at the residence. Birdsell was later charged with six counts of aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing of police, criminal damage to state supported property, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

On March 3, 2023; Birdsell pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated assault while all of Birdsell’s remaining charges in Sangamon County, including traffic cases dating back to 2019 were dropped per the plea. Birdsell was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay fines, fees, and restitution over $36,000. Birdsell was given credit for 10 days served in the Sangamon County Jail.

On May 5, 2023, Birdsell pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated fleeing of police in Menard County Circuit Court. Birdsell was given a consecutive sentence of 3 additional years in IDOC along with a $500 fine. Birdsell was given credit for 43 days served in the Menard County Jail.

Today, Birdsell was given a concurrent 1-year sentence in Cass County on the mislaid debit card charge. He was given credit for 1 day served and ordered to pay $259 in restitution along with conditional court assessments.