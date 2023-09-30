Chandlerville Native to Kick Off 61st Season of Jacksonville Symphony

The 61st Season of the Jacksonville Symphony kicks off this weekend with the return of an acclaimed soprano.

Chandlerville native Mathilda Edge returns. The 2009 Talent Among Us winner and Illinois College alumnus will entertain with a variety of works on Saturday at Rammelkamp Chapel at 7:30.

Symphony Conductor Garrett Allman says the acclaimed singer will have several familiar pieces for the performance: “She will be singing a variety of music as well as the orchestra with her and a few orchestra pieces by themselves. She’s doing a Mozart aria from Don Giovanni, three songs by Richard Strauss, and a big aria from Tannhäuser an opera by Wagner in which she greets the hall. In the opera, the character Elisabeth is greeting this big meeting hall in Wartburg Castle. Here, she is interpreting this as her return to Rammelkamp Chapel after having sung here many times as a student and then a couple times coming back since then. The audience will really enjoy 5 American songs by Aaron Copland, several of which are very familiar. She promises an encore, too, if everyone applauds well; which I’m sure they will.”

Cost is $20 at the door or online at jaxsym-il.org. You can also purchase tickets ahead of time at County Market. Students and children of all ages are able to attend for free.