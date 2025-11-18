Chandlerville Village Board Suspends Fire Chief

By Harold Smith on November 18, 2025 at 7:09am

The village of Chandlerville has a new fire chief after their former chief was suspended for a year.

The Journal Courier reports former Fire Chief Cory Simpson was suspended last week in connection with an event the fire department oversaw during the village’s annual burgoo festival.

For the last two years, the fire department has put on a waterball tournament as part of the celebration.

It’s a competition that’s like a tug of war, only with fire hoses and a bucket hanging from a rope above the street.

The point of contention is the fire department allowing members of the public, specifically children under 18 to use the fire hoses after the competition.

Simpson contends proper precautions were taken to insure the children’s safety. Village officials disagreed.

Chandlerville Village President Dean Eilers said he couldn’t talk about the suspension because it was discussed in a closed session of the village board.

Simpson had been suspended last year after he was alleged to have hosted a controlled burn of a fire department without proper permission, but was reinstated after less than a month.