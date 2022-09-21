Chandlerville, Virginia Among Departments Called to Rural Structure Fire Tuesday Night

Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Mason County last night.

According to a report from Chandlerville Fire Department Assistant Chief Cory Simpson this afternoon, they received a call of a structure fire at 8:18 pm Tuesday at a rural residence on county road 300 North in Mason County.

Simpson says the Bath Fire Department was paged out at the same time for mutual aid and upon arrival, the multilevel residence was already engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid for manpower and water was requested from the Havana Rural, Kilbourne, and Virginia fire departments, and suppression activities began and a water shuttle operation was established.

Simpson says in spite of temperatures in the mid-’90s and a rural setting the blaze was quickly brought under control that was then followed by an extensive overhaul operation.

No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Simpson says the mutual aid partners were invaluable for operating in the rural environment and they feel fortunate to be surrounded by so many amazing fire departments.