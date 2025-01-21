Chandlerville Volunteer Fire Dept. Officials Look to Create Independent Fire District with Potential Referendum

Voters in Chandlerville may have a ballot question in front of them this April.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that Chandlerville Fire Chief Cory Simpson sought approval from the Village Board recently to seek permission from voters to create an independent fire district.

Simpson told the village board that the independent fire district would pay and manage their own insurance and have a district board to govern policies, procedures, and personnel. The Star Gazette report says that there were no objections to Simpson’s request.

Voters would have to pass the district referendum by simple majority once it’s officially placed on the ballot.