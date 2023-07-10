Chandlerville Woman Sentenced to 15 Years For Drug-Induced Homicide

A Chandlerville woman will spend over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide this morning in Cass County Circuit Court.

24-year old Sarah J. Mullen pleaded guilty to Class X felony drug-induced homicide. Mullen was arrested on May 1st by the Illinois State Police after the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a one count criminal information for her arrest.

According to the criminal information, Mullen is alleged to have provided fentanyl-laced heroin to 37-year old Christopher B. Michaels on or about December 26th, 2022, which resulted in his death. Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller said at the time that the arrest warrant was issued on the basis of a joint investigation with the Illinois State Police and evidence provided by their crime lab.

After hearing victim impact statements from Michaels’ family this morning, Mullen was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay court costs. Mullen was given credit for 70 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.