Changes Coming to FOID, Concealed Carry Cards in New Year

Changes are coming to the FOID and Concealed Carry cards in 2022.

The Illinois State Police along with the Firearms Services Bureau is announcing several changes to the Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) Card program based on statutory changes to the FOID Act that become effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Trooper Josh Robinson says, as FOID cards are replaced, new cards will be printed without one specific piece of information.

“New FOID Cards are going to be printed without an expiration date which is something that has never happened before. So instead of having to renew them periodically every so many years and pay that renewal fee, now they are just going to be non-expiring.”

Robinson says whenever a new FOID card is issued if the cardholder has a valid Conceal Carry License (CCL), the cardholder will be issued a combined FOID and CCL card.

“Basically instead of having two separate cards, paying two separate fees for renewals, you will just have one combined card and, and that takes up less wallet space, it saves the cardholder money, and it’s just easier to keep track of.”

According to the Illinois State Police, when a FOID Card is suspended and the cardholder has a CCL, the CCL will be suspended until the FOID Card is reinstated. Upon reinstatement of the FOID Card, if eligible, the CCL will be reinstated as well.

Conversely, when a CCL is suspended or revoked but the person is still eligible to possess a FOID card, they will retain the issued combined card, but it will not show a valid CCL in the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS).

And when a FOID Card expires during the term of a CCL, the FOID Card will be automatically renewed without paying a renewal fee and the licensee will be sent a new combined FOID Card and CCL.