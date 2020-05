By Jeremy Coumbes on May 30, 2020 at 10:28am

The Morgan County Health Department is making changes to the COVID-19 testing site.

Beginning Monday, COVID-19 testing will be performed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 1pm.

The location will remain the same at the corner of Dunlop Ct and W. Morgan Street.

The testing site will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Morgan County Health Department officials say testing will now be by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 217-479-1817.