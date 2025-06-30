Changes to Rotary Club July 4th Parade

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville has announced a change for the 4th of July Parade.

Because of construction on West State Street near the downtown square, the end point of the parade has been changed. The parade route will still form up and originate at the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

The route will proceed on Grand Avenue headed east on West State Street until the parade ends at the corner of Church and State Streets. Parade participants must exit South on Church Street. The Jacksonville Bowl parking lot will be available as a parking area to meet and pick up parade riders and walkers.

This year’s theme is “Unite for Good.” The Parade kicks off this Friday at 10 am. Coverage of the parade begins at 10:20 on WEAI 107.1FM.

Lineup will be along Grandstand Road on the fairgrounds. Floats and long vehicles must arrive by 9:00 a.m. One person with each entry is required to check in to receive a parade number and last-minute information. For entries with multiple vehicles, all vehicles MUST check in TOGETHER.

Parade participants must guarantee that all vehicles and drivers entered in the parade are properly insured, drivers are 25 years old or older, and have a valid driver’s license. Registrants further agree to abide by any public health or safety guidelines of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville or local authorities.