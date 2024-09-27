Changing of the Guard in Morgan County Government

Monday was a day of retirements, appointments, and goodbyes for several elected officials.

The Morgan County Commissioners approved the re-appointment of Jared Hopper to the Morgan County Housing Authority Board for another five-year term.

The board then accepted the appointment of Deputy County Clerk Sherry Sills to be the County Clerk. Sills will fulfill the remainder of the unexpired term left by Jill Waggener’s resignation last month. Sills told those in attendance at Monday’s meeting that she appreciates all of the support from the current staff and the community she has received so far. Sills says she’s aware of having big shoes to fill but her staff is ready to handle the upcoming November General Election: “We are definitely ready for Early Voting. I think it’s going to be a big turnout. Myself and my staff, we’re ready to go.”

Sherry Sills is sworn in as Morgan County’s next Clerk on Wednesday morning by Chief Judge Chris Reif.

Early Voting will continue through November 4th at the Morgan County Courthouse. There will be two Saturdays for extended hours of early voting: October 5 and November 2. Hours will be for the Clerk’s Office only for early voting from 9AM-Noon. For more information about how or when to vote, or the status of your voters registration in Morgan County, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 217-243-8581.

On Monday, the Morgan County Commissioners also accepted the written resignation of commissioner Brad Zeller effective on Monday, September 30th. Commissioner Chair Mike Wankel thanked Zeller for his two decades of service to the county and hopes he’ll remain just a phone call away as a source of information and advice in the future. Fellow commissioner Ginny Fanning, who is not returning to the board, thanked Zeller for his years of service and collaboration: “Your years of service, your dedication, your leadership has been remarkable, Brad. This county is in the position that’s it’s in because of your dedication, and we thank you so very much. I really didn’t think this day would get here, but it’s here and we’re happy for you. We know this next chapter for you is going to be wonderful, but thank you on behalf of all of the citizens of Morgan County.”

Zeller was also presented a commemorative award by Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty for Zeller’s simultaneous years of service on the Morgan County ETSB Board.

Subsequently, the commissioners also on Monday accepted the recommendation by the Morgan County Democratic Central Committee’s for appointment of Dr. Michael Woods to serve for the remainder of Zeller’s term.

Woods’ name has officially been removed from the November General Election ballot with his appointment.

Republican Donny “Racer” Wood will now win the open seat left by Fanning’s departure by default.