Chapin Area Residents Warned of Phone Scammers Posing as P.D.

The Chapin Police Department is warning area residents of a new scam.

According to an announcement by Chapin Chief of Police Steve Helmich, his department has been made aware of at least two instances of spam or scam calls being made to Chapin residents today.

Helmich says the caller claims to be soliciting donations for the police department, and the telephone calls appeared to originate from different phone numbers in Concord, Illinois.

Scammers can “spoof” their phone number to make it look like the call originated from our local area, when in fact it did not.

Helmich says if you receive a phone call like this, hang up immediately. He says the Chapin Police Department will never solicit donations via telephone for any reason.