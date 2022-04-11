Chapin Chief of Police Identified as Officer Shot After Multi-County Pursuit

The identity of a Chapin Police officer who was shot in the line of duty last month has been released.

According to a press release from the Village of Chapin this morning, the Chapin Chief of Police, 39-year-old Steven Helmich of Jacksonville was shot twice during a multi-county pursuit the night of Saturday, March 26th.

Helmich was one of the multiple agency officers that pursued 29-year-old Daniel B. Payne of Greenbrier, Tennessee after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Meredosia at approximately 11 pm.

The pursuit, involving multiple agencies, led officers through Pike and Brown counties. The pursuit ended when Payne’s vehicle crashed and became disabled in the roadway on Illinois Route 107.

As officers approached Payne’s crashed vehicle, Payne fired shots that struck Helmich twice. The officers returned fire, causing Payne to surrender, and then, Payne was taken into custody.

According to the release, Helmich was airlifted to a regional Level I trauma hospital in critical condition. Officials say as of today Chief Helmich is in stable condition, however, he remains hospitalized.