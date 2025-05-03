Chapin Loses Curbside Recyling

By Gary Scott on May 3, 2025 at 6:06am

GFL has stopped curbside recycling at a nearby Morgan County town.

The Chapin village board announced at last night’s meeting that GFL has halted curbside recycling in Chapin.

Two recycling bins have been placed in the village to continue recycling efforts.

GFL has also announced plans to crack down on approved recycling containers, and will only pick up trash from approved trashcans.

Customers can call to get the trash cans. The number is 309-688-0760..option four. You can also go to gflenv.com/Jacksonville-solid-waste.

Chapin will hold village clean up days May 23rd and 24th.

Free dumpsters will be provided by the village on a first come, first served basis. You must be a resident of the village.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

