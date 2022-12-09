Chapin Man Sentenced to Five Years in IDOC

A Morgan County man will spend the next five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Morgan County Court on Thursday.

38-year-old Christopher M. Femmer of Chapin pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft over $500, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five grams stemming from two separate arrests.

On July 29th, 2021, Femmer was arrested for taking an air conditioning unit from a private party, and on September 22nd of this year, he was arrested for possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Femmer also faced charges of felony theft with a prior conviction in connection to the air conditioner theft, as well as possession of methamphetamine, theft in September of 2021, and retail theft of displayed merchandise from July of this year, all of which were dropped per the pleas in each case.

Femmer was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the theft charge, and three years for the possession charge which were ordered to be served consecutively.

He was given credit for 78 days served in the Morgan County Jail and ordered to serve up to one year of mandatory supervised release. The court also ordered Femmer to be placed in a facility that offers drug treatment.