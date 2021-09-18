Chapin Names Brockhouse Interim Village President

The Village of Chapin has a new president. The Board of Trustees selected trustee Rex Brockhouse as the interim President. Brockhouse replaces Ken Drake who resigned on August 13th. Drake resigned amid an ongoing dispute over the village’s ATV ordinance. According to village meeting minutes, still has not been resolved at this time.

Brockhouse will serve until the next scheduled election. A new Public Works Superintendent is expected to be named at the next village meeting. Former Village Public Works Superintendent Dalton Surratt announced his resignation effective on August 20th after he had taken employment elsewhere. The village interviewed 5 different applicants during a special September 7th meeting.