Chapin Officer Stable After Saturday Shooting

A Chapin Police officer remains in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot on Saturday.

Jacksonville Police Sergeant Sean Haefeli updated the Jacksonville City Council last night about the status of the unnamed 39 year old officer last night during the city council meeting.

Haefeli told the council that the officer had received surgery to his wounds since the Saturday incident in which he was shot in an attempt to apprehend 29-year-old Daniel B. Payne of Greenbrier, Tennessee in rural Brown County after a high speed chase.

Haefeli said that the officer may have to have a few more surgeries, but remains stable. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard asked those in attendance to keep the officer and his family in their thoughts and prayers at this time.

Payne made his first appearance in Brown County Court yesterday and is charged with attempted first degree murder of a peace officer. He remains held on $1 million bond at the Schuyler County Jail.