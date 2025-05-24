Chapin PD Chief Warns of Fraudsters

Chapin Police Chief Steve Helmich is alerting the public to scammers specifically targeting seniors.

Helmich says that scammers are hammering seniors in the tiny town, attempting to dupe them out of several thousands of dollars. He says that fraudsters are impersonating government officials and law enforcement over the phone, often frightening victims with threats of arrest or imprisonment of a loved one if they don’t send along money or reveal personal information to them.

Helmich cited a recent scam of a pretender identifying themselves as a DEA agent to a 72-year old Peoria woman. The fake federal agent then demanded the victim pay $17,000 in gift cards after threatening her with a fake arrest warrant.

He says other scams have involved someone identifying themselves as an IRS agent or a law enforcement agent who has a loved one in jail or in an emergency situation that urgently needs money.

Helmich says everyone should stay vigilant to unsolicited calls, texts, and social media messages from people claiming to be members of the government, police, or federal agencies. Legitimate agencies will never threaten arrest or demand money over the phone or online on the spot. He says to guard your personal information at all costs. Verify all emergency claims of distress by calling family members or the agency directly. Never make any quick payments to strangers. The big thing, Helmich says, is to not be fearful or panic because that’s what scammers want you to do.

Lastly, he says report any and all suspicious activity to local law enforcement, even if you have been duped out of money. The reports may not get your money back but it will help law enforcement investigate fraudsters and warn others of their schemes.