Chapin Police Giving Out Child ID Kits For Tonight’s Triopia Back to School Event

The Chapin Police Department has announced a special program to help keep children safe.

Official say they are working in partnership with the NFL Alumni and the National Child ID Program to provide 250 Child ID kits to families in the Chapin and Triopia School District area during the Stop and Drop Night tonight from 6-7PM.

Police departments across Illinois and the National Child Identification Program are providing 120,000 free inkless at-home Child ID kits to Illinois families in 2023. The ID kits include an inkless fingerprint solution, DNA storage, a place for medical/dental records, and a section to provide details about a child’s physical description.

Chapin Police Chief Steve Helmich said in a press release that it helps prepare parents in the occurrence that their child may go missing.

The kits will be available tonight during back-to-school activities at Triopia schools on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6PM.