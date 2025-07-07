Chapin Police, Local Authorities end standoff peacefully on July 5

Multiple agencies responded to a reported standoff at a residence in Chapin on the evening of July 5.

According to a post on the Chapin Police Facebook page, at approximately 4 p.m. July 5, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Chapin Police Department, the Murrayville-Woodson Police Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department Special Response Team responded to an active stand off with an individual inside a home in the 400 block of Poplar Street.

According to a report today by the Journal Courier, arriving officers determined a firearm might have been involved in an altercation with family members. Three family members were able to leave the house while the alleged armed individual remained inside the home and was unable to be contacted for well over two hours. At 6 p.m., residents were asked to stay away from the area as well as Chapin Community Park

The man surrendered to police around 6:40 p.m. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Samuel A. Morris, 28, of Chapin was arrested on two counts of Class A misdemeanor aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Chapin Police Chief Steve Helmich thanked local departments for their support with the incident: “We thank our law enforcement partners for a professional, coordinated response that brought this incident to a peaceful and safe conclusion. We also thank our community members for staying away from the area to allow law enforcement to do their jobs.”