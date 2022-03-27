Chapin Police Officer Shot In Rural Brown County

Multiple agencies were involved in a multi-county pursuit resulting in one police officer being shot in rural Brown County on Saturday night.

On Saturday around 11PM, a traffic stop was initiated by the Meredosia Police Department. According to the Illinois State Police, 29 year old Daniel B. Payne of Greenbrier, Tennessee fled from the stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit, involving multiple agencies, led officers through Pike and Brown counties. The pursuit ended when Payne’s vehicle crashed and became disabled in the roadway on Illinois Route 107, just north of County Road 410N, about 2 1/2 miles north of Zion Church.

As officers approached Payne’s crashed vehicle, Payne fired shots at and struck a 39 year old male police officer from the Chapin Police Department. The officers returned fire, causing Payne to surrender, and then, Payne was taken into custody.

The unnamed officer with 7 years of service to the Chapin Police Department sustained serious injury and was transported from the scene to an area hospital. The officer is stable and is expected to make a full recovery. Payne was also transported to an area hospital for minor injuries from the vehicle crash, and was treated and released and taken into custody. He is currently lodged at the Schuyler County Jail.

The Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office has approved the charge of one count of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer against Payne. Payne’s bond is currently set at $1 million with 10% to apply.

The investigation is active and ongoing by multiple agencies including the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 4.