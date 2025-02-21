Chapin Seeking a Fire Chief Again

The Chapin Volunteer Fire Department is struggling to keep a fire chief.

The Journal Courier reports that interim fire chief Mark Lovekamp resigned from the position and the department in December citing risks, lack of trust and departmental challenges.

Lovekamp was appointed just a month prior to his resignation after Former Chief Scott Pahlmann resigned in October. Along with Pahlmann’s resignation, the department’s two lieutenants Steve Ford and Josh Crews, also resigned from their positions in October, though all three remained a part of the department.

The Village of Chapin also recently saw the resignation of board member and Chapin Area Rescue Squad EMT Leslie Forsman. Forsman submitted two letters, one for each position, which were accepted during the January 8th village board meeting, according to minutes. Forsman served on the village board for a decade, including a year and a half as the village’s president. Forsman did not indicate the reasons for her resignation.

Forsman’s role as a village trustee has been filled by Diane Barber, who was appointed during a special meeting on January 16th.