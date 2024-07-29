Chapin Summer Bash Coming Up Aug. 24

The Village of Chapin is gearing up for a brand new event next month.

The inaugural Chapin Summer Bash will be held on Saturday, August 24th.

Chapin Village Board member Adam Brockhouse says that the Chapin Summer Bash will have some familiar events and feel like the long-missed tradition of the Chapin Big Country Days: “It’s a completely new event. It’s not Big Country Days. I’ve seen the previous events. Current residents haven’t seen all the events that Big Country Days had, and they are kind of upset. It’s a whole new event. The Lion’s Club and a different company took over Big Country Days, compared to this event which is being run by the Village of Chapin right now. We wanted to kind of separate ourselves in a very scaled-down manner. We are just trying to get the energy back up in our town a little bit, but trying to draw people into our community, especially with Handy Mandy’s coming into town. It’s just that one little piece that we’ve done really, really nice things so we are trying to transition back to school, so let’s have a little bit more fun before the summer goes away.”

The full schedule of events can be found on the Chapin Celebration’s Facebook Page. Food and drinks will go on sale at 11AM, with events and games starting at 10AM.

Brockhouse says the event aims to bring back the sense of community that has been lacking since previous events stopped happening in the community during the summer.

For more information or to volunteer, contact any Chapin Village Board member.