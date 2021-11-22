Chapin Trustee Resigns

By Benjamin Cox on November 22, 2021 at 7:53am

The Village of Chapin continues to see turnover in its elected officials.

The Cass County Star Gazette reported on Thursday that village trustee Kevin Scott had resigned.

Scott becomes the 3rd individual to resign from the village. Village President Ken Drake and Village Public Works Superintendent Dalton Surratt announced resignations on August 13th. Rex Brockhouse took over as interim Village President back in September.

Long-time Treasurer Wendy Bridgewater resigned on June 9th.

No reason was listed in the report for Scott’s resignation.