Chapin Veterans Memorial To Be Stop for 2024 Tour of Honor

The Village of Chapin Veterans Memorial located at 534 Superior Street will be added as a memorial site to the 2024 Tour of Honor.

Each stone at the memorial is inscribed with the names of mostly local veterans or veterans that have ties to the community from WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm. This War Memorial was erected by the citizens and American Legion Post 878 of Chapin.

2024 will be the 14th year for Tour of Honor, a self-directed motorcycle ride that honors American heroes such as military veterans, first responders and American workers, and takes place from Spring until Fall.

The Tour of Honor was started in 2010 by Steve & Dave Brooks to provide motorcyclists a way to celebrate the country through their love of riding. The ride has roughly 1,200 participants annually, with 4-7 sites selected annually among all 50 states. Riders take a photo of themselves at the memorial to submit to the Tour of Honor for a certificate. Last year’s ride had over 39,000 submissions.

To find out more, visit tourofhonor.com.