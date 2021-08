By Benjamin Cox on August 16, 2021 at 5:57pm

WLDS News has learned that Chapin Village President Kenneth Drake has resigned effective immediately.

We are still attempting to gather information and circumstances surrounding the resignation. Drake was re-elected for another term to the position in April.

The Chapin Village Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for Tuesday night at 7PM to select a president pro-temp from among their members.

This is a developing story.