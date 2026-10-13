Chapin Water Tower painting delayed again

Painting of the Chapin water tower has been delayed again following additional testing required by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The Cass County Star-Gazette reports the testing is needed for approval of a water interconnect with North Morgan Water Cooperative. The connection is required while Chapin’s water system is down. This is the second delay based on the reason given by the Illinois EPA back in March.

The water tower is expected to be closed for three months during the project. In total, the village has to approved a low-interest loan for $200,000 for the connection to the co-op and the painting project back in November of last year.

The project’s timeline has now been pushed back, with completion of the water tower painting targeted for the fall of 2028.