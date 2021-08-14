Charges Announced By Greene Co. State’s Attorney’s Office in Greenfield Burglaries

The charges of a man connected to multiple burglaries around Greenfield have been released by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office.

18 year old Darrius D. Williams of Greenfield was arrested Thursday evening by Greenfield Police in connection to a string of thefts from vehicles and burglaries in the area on or about that day.

Williams has been charged with residential burglary, two counts of burglary, seven counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, and one count of theft over $500 and less than $10,000.

The charging documents list 10 separate addresses in Greenfield. The theft over $500 charge is linked to the theft of a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.

A 16-year old juvenile has also been charged in the case, but those charges have not been released due to the suspect’s age.

The charges range between Class 1 and Class 3 felonies, which can carry up to 5-15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

Williams and the juvenile are currently lodged at the Greene County Jail without bond pending a first appearance in court.