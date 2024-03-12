Charges Filed Against Pittsfield Man In Connection to January Death of Pittsfield Teen

A Pittsfield man has been charged in connection to the circumstances surrounding the death of a Pike County teenager from last month.

Pike County Sheriff & Coroner David Greenwood and Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman said in a press release today that on January 21st at around 7AM, Pittsfield Police officers received a report of a missing juvenile. The missing person was identified as 17-year old Landon Hettinger of Pittsfield.

Officers began searching for Hettinger, and at approximately 9AM, Pittsfield Police and the Pike County Sheriff & Coroner were summoned to Illini Community Hospital for a report of a deceased juvenile. The decedent was later identified as Hettinger.

Dennis Shannon (Photo Courtesy of Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Both offices began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death. As a result of the investigation, yesterday Pike County State’s Attorney Walker Filbert has charged 45-year old Dennis Shannon of Pittsfield with felony contribution to the delinquency of a minor, felony giving and/or selling alcohol to a minor resulting in death, and involuntary manslaughter.

Shannon is currently on pretrial release. The next court date for Shannon has not been listed in online court records as of press time.