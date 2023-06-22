Chatham Brings Back Blakeman to Helm Boys’ Basketball

A familiar face is returning to Chatham-Glenwood’s basketball sidelines.

Ryan Mahan of the State Journal Register reported last night that the Ball-Chatham Board of Education voted to re-hire Todd Blakeman to replace Kody Kirkpatrick as head boys’ basketball coach.

Kirkpatrick replaced Blakeman when he resigned from the position two years ago. Blakeman led the Titans for 16 seasons between 2005-2021 in his previous tenure and is the program’s all-time winningest head coach.

Blakeman has remained in the district as a teacher since his departure after the 2021 season.