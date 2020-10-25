Chatham-Glenwood Sweeps Top Spots at Jacksonville Cross Country Regional

By Benjamin Cox on October 24, 2020 at 7:48pm

Chatham-Glenwood’s Aidan Peterson and Thomas Herbst took the top two spots at the Jacksonville Cross Country 2A Regional held at Community Park this afternoon.

Glenwood won the day with 20 points with Rochester at 80 points and Springfield High with 86 points round out the team competition. Lincoln and Civic Memorial rounded out the top 5 to head to the Olney Sectional next week.

On the girls’ side, Rochester’s Colleen Ziebert took the top spot followed by Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig and Civic Memorial’s Hannah Meiser.

The Glenwood girls also took home top honors followed by Mt. Zion, Springfield High, Rochester, and Lincoln.

In Class 1A in Petersburg, Auburn’s Emma West and Elmwood’s Addie Symonds and Sacred Heart Griffin’s Vivian Rahmel. Auburn took the top spot in team competition, followed by SHG, Elmwood, Williamsville, and Pleasant Plains. All 5 teams head to the Elmwood Sectional next week.

In boys’ competition, Elmwood’s Luke Hoffman took home top honors leading his team top team honors. Other teams advancing next week were Williamsville, Princeville, SHG, and PORTA.

In Class 1A competition in Carlinville, North Mac’s Olivia Thoroman advanced on individually, despite finishing 24th. She’ll move on to the Decatur St. Theresa Sectional next week.