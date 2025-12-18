Chatham Man Jailed for Burglary, Theft of $20,000 in Trading Cards

By Harold Smith on December 18, 2025 at 10:13am

A Chatham man is in custody in connection with the burglary of a Springfield business that resulted in the theft of thousands of dollars in sports trading cards.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 5 am on December 4th, two male suspects forced their way into 217 Comics, Cards and Games in the 18-hundred block of Stevenson Drive, making off with about $20-thousand dollars in trading cards.

With the help of surveillance video, authorities identified one of the suspects as 34 year old Tyler Hulcher of Chatham.

A warrant was issued and Hulcher was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. Wednesday by the United States Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Hulcher is charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Hulcher reportedly has ten prior arrests for traffic, drug-related, criminal damage and alcohol related offenses. He is currently lodged in the Sangamon County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The investigation continues into the burglary continues, as the second suspect in the break-in is still being sought.