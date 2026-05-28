Cherry Apartments Coming Down Soon?

By Gary Scott on May 28, 2026 at 10:26am

The last legal hurdle has been cleared for the demolition of a fire ravaged building on West State.

That came Thursday.

Mayor Andy Ezard says the next step for the Cherry Apartments at 342 West State is clearing the schedule.

Ezard says Jaren Industries needs to finish work elsewhere, and move operations to Jacksonville.

The vacant apartment building burned January 15th. The investigation into what fire officials say is a possible suspicious cause continues.

Ezard says the work is now on line for summer.

He thinks it will be within the next couple of months. And, Ezard says it has been an experience from which Jacksonville will learn.

Morgan County has not been able to use the building the county bought for the probation department since the fire.

Jaren Industries has been hired to demo the building.