Cherry Sentenced in Greene Court

By Gary Scott on August 19, 2026 at 7:28pm

A Greene County man has admitted to a drug charge in Greene County court.

41-year-old Christopher Cherry of Roodhouse was sentenced Tuesday to four years in the department of corrections for meth possession.

It is a class 3 felony.

The charge stems from his arrest after having less than five grams of meth on him in early November last year.

Greene County judge Zachary Schmidt gave Cherry credit for eight days served, and recommended Cherry undergo substance abuse treatment in prison.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel applauded the work of White Hall and Roodhouse police in heling with the conviction.