CherryRoad Media Announces Purchase of Cass County Star-Gazette

By Benjamin Cox on June 6, 2023 at 5:28am

A Cass County newspaper has been purchased by a New Jersey multimedia company.

CherryRoad Media announced on Thursday they have acquired the Cass County Star-Gazette from Delphos Herald, Inc. and the Cohen Family.

It’s the latest addition to CherryRoad’s portfolio of over 75 newspapers across 17 states. The Star-Gazette is its first acquisition in Illinois.

The Star-Gazette has been the newspaper of record for Beardstown and Cass County since its founding in 1866.

CherryRoad Media is subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, a Parsippany, New Jersey- based technology company that has been in business since 1983. According to Axios, the parent company’s core business provides cloud, networking and information technology services to municipalities, schools and universities, as well as web and marketing services to businesses.

Terms on the deal have not been disclosed.

Executives from CherryRoad Media say they plan to keep the focus on local news and will eventually offer additional digital supplements and compliments to the printed paper.