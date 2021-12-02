Chicago Man Arrested For Role in Jan. 6 Riot Has Ties to Bailey Gubernatorial Campaign

A Chicago man with ties to Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey was arrested yesterday by federal authorities for his role in the January 6th Capitol Riot.

62 year old Lawrence Ligas of Logan Square was charged with four counts in a criminal complaint released by federal authorities yesterday. Charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading in a capitol building.

According to an FBI affidavit, someone was able to identify Ligas who saw him quoted in an NPR article at the riot. Block Club Chicago reports that authorities were later able to identify Ligas based on YouTube videos and surveillance footage of him inside the capitol. The FBI also interviewed Ligas in 2017 about a separate matter, and the special agent who conducted the interview confirmed his identity, as well.

A picture of Ligas with Bailey was found on the gubernatorial candidate’s Facebook page on October 31st as a part of an organized fundraiser in Barrington.

Ligas has also been identified as a Bailey supporter by several members of the local television media who was harassed by Ligas at the Illinois State Fair Republican Day press event. According to reporter Hannah Meisel, Ligas yelled at ILGOP Chair Don Tracy while fellow reporter Amanda Vinicky was questioning why gubernatorial candidates weren’t given time to speak at the event.

UPDATE: Bailey campaign spokesperson Joe DeBose said in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times that the Bailey campaign is “shocked by this news and we do not condone any illegal activities. [Ligas] has never been a member of our campaign staff. We support law and order and trust the court system to ensure anyone breaking the law is held accountable for their actions.” Ligas’ telephone number was listed on Bailey’s campaign website for an October fundraiser at McGonigal’s Pub in Barrington. The number is listed in the FBI affidavit of Ligas’ arrest. Ligas is currently free on recognizance bond. Ligas is at least the 18th individual identified from Illinois to have taken part in the Jan. 6 riot.