Chicago Man Arrested On Pike County Home Invasion

On Saturday at 7:03PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residential burglary complaint between New Hartford and Summer Hill. The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

A Pittsfield Police Department officer located the suspected vehicle a short time later traveling through Pittsfield and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 30 year old Paul M. Ely of Chicago, was originally arrested by the Pittsfield Police Department on charges of aggravated driving while license revoked, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

During the course of the investigation, items were in the vehicle that had previously been reported stolen during residential burglaries. The Sheriff’s Department charged Ely with additional charges of residential burglary, theft over $500, and an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant.

He remains lodged at the Pike County Jail. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted with the investigation.