Chicago Man Given Additional Prison Time For Assault at Mt. Sterling Prison

A former inmate at Western Illinois Correctional facility in Mt. Sterling has been given additional prison time.

32-year old Victor Torres pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated battery to a peace officer on Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court.

Torres is one of more than a dozen current or former inmates who have been accused of physically assaulting prison guards and employees at Western Illinois Correctional Facility within the last two years. Torres was charged with four counts of aggravated battery by the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office in late February.

Torres is currently serving the remainder of a 23-year prison sentence on a 2013 murder conviction in Cook County.

On Wednesday, Torres was sentenced to an additional 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Jerry Hooker. Torres is also responsible for paying a $500 county fine. Since being charged, Torres is now housed at the Menard Correctional Facility.