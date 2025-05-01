Chicago Measles Cases

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2025 at 5:43am

There are now measles case reports at both ends of the state.

The first reported measles case was in far southern Illinois, reported two weeks ago. The latest are two cases in Cook County.

One case was identified as a suburban Cook County residents, but the victim’s vaccination status is unknown. They presented to a local hospital for medical care on Monday and was quickly isolated.

Another case was an adult Chicago resident who traveled internationally through O’Hare Airport in early April. This person had 1 prior dose of MMR vaccine. The patient had rash onset last Friday, and has been isolated at home.

The exposure points in Chicago are at terminal 1 at O hare, the Chicago Public Library, two gas stations and two other businesses.

Chicago public health officials are trying to determine how many people were exposed, and how to notify them.

