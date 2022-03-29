Chicago State Rep Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge from 2019

By Benjamin Cox on March 29, 2022 at 12:44pm

A Chicago State Representative will not have to serve jail time if he completes probation for a 2019 DUI arrest in Springfield.

26th District Representative Kam Buckner was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on March 11th in Sangamon County Court.

According to WTAX, in March 2019, police found him asleep at the wheel near the Capitol. He refused a Breathalyzer test and failed field sobriety tests.

If Buckner successfully completes the year’s probation, Buckner will not have to serve a 28-day jail sentence.

According to court records, Buckner will have to pay $1,915 in fines and court costs. Buckner will have a compliance status on the case on January 11, 2023.