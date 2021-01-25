Chicago’s A Cappella Performs Friday for IC

By Gary Scott on January 25, 2021 at 11:22am

The McGaw Fine Arts Series is offering a gift to the community tonight.

It’s a virtual concert from the Chicago group, A Cappella tonight at 7:30.

This is the 41st year of the series.

Garrett Allman hopes people will like what they hear Friday night.

Allman says A Cappella were scheduled to make a second appearance this year. He hopes they will be back in person for the series next year.

He says the original plan was to bring them to the stage at Rammelkamp Chapel.

Chicago DJ Terri Hemmert will provide the narration and serve as a tour guide.

Allman says the group performed in 2008.

Allman hopes the free offering will draw in a few more series subscribers.

He says subscribers can become members by going to the fine arts series website.

He says people can access the concert for a 48 hour period starting at 7:30 Friday night by going to ic.edu/fas.