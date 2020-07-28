Child Care Restoration Grants Available Until August 14

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced on Friday that child caregivers will be eligible for $270 million in economic assistance.

Starting this past Friday, licensed child care providers that meet the eligibility criteria may apply for Child Care Restoration Grants, reserved as part of the $636 million in Business Interruption Grants program. The application will remain open until August 14th.

The new childcare grants program leverages funds received from the CARES Act – making Illinois the only state to dedicate this level of federal aid for childcare programs.

This new grant funding opportunity created jointly with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and administered by IDHS will offer relief to child care programs, with priority given for child care businesses serving disproportionately Impacted Areas, representing those communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BIG funds are designed to offset losses and costs for childcare services that are just now being allowed to reopen.

To be eligible you have to meet all of the following criteria:

1. A current license from the Department of Children and Family Services to care for children

2. The child care facility is open and caring for children at the time of application

3. Based on licensed capacity, the business can demonstrate a ‘business interruption’ from their pre-COVID capacity

4. Submission of a completed application with all required documents for the grant.

Application and administration of the program will be led by the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies, who will accept applications, provide technical assistance to providers, and oversee payment for successful applicants.

For more information or to apply, visit www.inccrra.org.