Child Falls into Lake Petersburg

By Gary Scott on March 27, 2026 at 7:04am

A tragedy was averted in Menard County yesterday morning after a report of a child who fell in Lake Petersburg.

No identities were released, but Menard County authorities received a call about 10 that a 2 year old girl had fallen in the lake and was not breathing.

Menard County deputies, the Menard EMS and Petersburg fire volunteers responded to the call.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived first, and the child was able to respond to the first deputy, who took the child to meet an oncoming ambulance.

The sheriff’s department says the child is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital.

The sheriff’s department commended the staff of Petersburg fire department, Menard EMS and its own deputies for the quick response.