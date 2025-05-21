Child Porn Case in South Jax

By Gary Scott on May 21, 2025 at 11:53am

The arrest of a South Jacksonville man yesterday afternoon on child pornography charges is being handled by the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

49-year-old Gary Steininger of the 14-hundred block of South Clay was arrested for 10 counts of child pornography.

He was brought to the Morgan County Jail about 4:30 and held overnight.

The arrest came after a search warrant was carried out by Illinois Attorney General officers and executed at Steininger’s house.

There has been no other information released by Kwame Raoul’s office.

Steininger is awaiting a detention hearing in Morgan County court.