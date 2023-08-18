Child Sex Offender Arrested for Attending School Function in Pike Friday

A Pike County man was arrested this morning after police received a report of a known child sex offender at a school.

According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, at 10:08 am, 70-year-old Roy Lee Irick of Hull was taken into custody by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by an unnamed Pike County school district after discovering that a child sex offender, identified as Roy Irick, attended a children’s open house event at the school without authorization from the school administration.

Irick was arrested on a charge of presence of a child sex offender in a school without incident and lodged in the Pike County Jail. Pike County Chief Deputy Zack Orr applauded the school district for looking into the matter and contacting law enforcement regarding the incident.

Deputy Orr reminds that you can go to the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Website to check for registered sex offenders in their area.