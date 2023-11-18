Child Taken to Hospital After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole

One person was cited and another was injured after a vehicle struck a utility pole in Jacksonville yesterday morning.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to the corner of the 500 block of South Diamond at Anna Street at 8 o’clock yesterday morning for a vehicle crash with injuries with a power line down in the road.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 26-year old Brandon M. Fisher of the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre was traveling northbound in the 500 block of South Diamond, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole. Fisher allegedly told police that he did not know why the vehicle left the roadway and that he passed out from the collision. Eye witnesses told police they saw the vehicle swerve into the southbound lane and strike the utility pole.

Fisher was issued a citation for improper lane usage. A 4-year old female juvenile was transported from the scene to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for medical care. The vehicle was inoperable and towed from the scene.